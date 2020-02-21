ALLIANCE — The Mission Team from First Presbyterian Church of Alliance has scholarship funding available for Native American students who live off the reservation and in the Panhandle of Nebraska.
High school graduates or those with a GED are eligible for these scholarships. They are awarded yearly and are renewable until a degree is earned.
Anyone interested in applying may obtain additional information by contacting his or her high school counselor. Applications are also available online at alliancefpc.com. Applications must be received by April 15.
