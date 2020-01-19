RSVP’s is having a Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive, starting on Monday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Jan. 24. Volunteers will be at the Alliance Grocery Kart from 12 to 4 p.m. accepting donations. Donations will also be accepted at the Alliance Senior Center, 212 Yellowstone Ave.. All donated items will be taken to local food pantries.
Please contact RSVP and Handyman Director Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293 with questions.
