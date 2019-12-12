ALLIANCE – Children of all ages are invited to the Alliance Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, for a book presentation of The House without a Christmas Tree, by Gail Rock. Rock grew up in the 1930’s and ‘40’s in Valley, Nebraska, and the book is based on events from her life. It was first made into a television Christmas special in 1972, with the book following in 1974. Addie, the young protagonist, does not understand why her family has never had a Christmas tree. She is an only child, living with her father and grandmother, as her mother died when she was a baby. Using a strategy her father taught her, she wins the class Christmas tree and brings it home as a surprise. Her father, claiming he will not take charity, gets angry and tells her to get rid of the tree. What Addie does next leads to a heartwarming resolution that makes this a Christmas classic.

Members of the Adventure Book Club will act out scenes from the book, followed by an opportunity for the audience to ask questions – first to the characters, then to the actors.

The presentation will be followed by a visit from Santa Claus! Santa will recite “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa one on one and parents are invited to take photos.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, please contact Elaine Bleisch, Children and Youth Services Librarian at the Alliance Public Library, 308-762-1387.