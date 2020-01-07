ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library will host two watercolor classes for adults, ages 18 and older, utilizing Skillshare videos.
On Monday, Jan. 13, the focus will be basic techniques of watercolor and Monday, Jan. 20, will be creating watercolor special effects.
These classes will run from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Community Room with supplies provided by the Alliance Public Library Foundation, so there is no charge to attend.
There is a limit of 12 participants, so please register at the Library Circulation Desk by Friday, Jan. 10. For more informationa contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach/Adult Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.
