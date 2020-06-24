ALLIANCE — An Art Class will be offered at the Alliance Senior Center on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the help of the Carnegie Arts Center. The class will be held in the parking lot so that social distancing can be practiced.
This event is free of charge and open to the public.
Please contact Angie Flesner at 762-1293 for event details and questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.