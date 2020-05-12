ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance will begin monthly outdoor warning siren tests in May. The first test had been held on May 6 and testing will again be held on Wednesday, May 20, at noon.
Starting in June, the city will test the sirens every third Wednesday at noon through the month of October.
