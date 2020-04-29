ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Transit will be expanding its transportation services beginning next week. Starting Monday, May 4, transportation services will be offering medical transports and rides for workers to and from work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Shopping transports (grocery and dollar stores) will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Staff remind riders that if you are feeling sick, have a fever, or have been exposed to someone who has been sick, please stay home. Staff are encouraging all riders to wear a mask for the safety of drivers and others using the transit system. Staff also ask for your patience and allow for the extra time it takes for the cleaning and precautions they are taking in between rides. If possible, please schedule your rides 24 hours in advance.

If you have any questions, please contact Paige Johnson at Public Transit/Public Works at 308-762-1907.