ALLIANCE - On Nov. 7, Alliance Young Life received a grant of $1,000 from the Snow-Redfern Foundation to help send local kids to camp in the summer of 2020.

“Our staff is made up of unpaid volunteers, and we rely entirely on local donations to support our operating expenses like utilities and meals for the kids. This specific grant from the Snow-Redfern Foundation will help to fund our camp scholarships,” the organization’s Chairman, Russell Saito. “We really appreciated their support in the past, too.”

Young Life, the largest non-denominational, non-profit youth organization in the world, was established 1941 and now exists in 800 communities across the United States. In 2011, a group of concerned and caring adults decided to bring the Young Life program to Alliance. The following year, a building was purchased and through the hard labor of volunteers, it was transformed into a space where the Young Life kids now meet regularly and enjoy time together. In 2016, Alliance Young Life developed the R.O.C.K. (Reaching Out to Community Kids) program which expanded community outreach to kids of all ages. Their objective is to give kids a place to hang out where they can share and interact with other kids through small groups, lessons about Christ, live music, creative games and free meals—through which adult Leaders can embody and express the love of Christ in a personal way.

Every summer, R.O.C.K. kids attend two different camps depending on their age: Wyldlife Camp or NebWyoDak. Each includes the physical activities most of our kids have never experienced before like zip lines, rope courses, horseback riding, hiking, canoeing, swimming in a lake, paddle boating, creating/acting out skits, relaxing in a hot tub, fine dining family style, etc. The camp experience is about building trust, establishing friendships and learning to interact with peers from a multitude of backgrounds. Kids learn to express their own creativity and appreciate creativity and differences in others. Skits and challenging games help socialize the kids to one other and contemporary Christian music enhances the message of God’s love.

Attending camp is a special treat for the R.O.C.K. kids, further helping young people develop the skills, assets and attitudes that will strengthen their self-esteem as they approach the more challenging years of adolescence and high school.

“It’s more than riding horses and sleeping in a cabin,” Saito said. “It’s an important social and spiritual experience. We don’t want any of our kids to feel left out because they are financially disadvantaged. I hope every child who wants to go to camp next summer can go. We’ll try to ensure that happens with on-going fundraising efforts.”

Alliance Young Life R.O.C.K. meets every Sunday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Young Life Building (214 W. 10th St.).

For more information about the program, contact Saito at 308-641-6694.