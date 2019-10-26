The Ancova Empowerment Project is excited to present the Gala III Film Fest on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The centerpiece is a student written and directed horror/comedy titled “Grave in the Garden.” The other short films are documentaries including “The Making of Grave in the Garden.”

The students have worked hard on these films during their 16-week session. Please come and help us celebrate their achievements. Admission is a free will donation at the door. Light snacks and drinks will also be served.

Featured student artists are Able Garcia, Alex John Hernandez, Brandon Leinweber, Jaden Mikesell, and Jonathan Jerrell. AEP faculty members will also be featured. Singer-songwriter Tim Ostdiek will perform live and actor Joey Taylor will be featured in a filmed interview. Both are Scottsbluff natives.

Ancova Empowerment Project is a panhandle non-profit dedicated to helping young people. The students are given life-changing experiences and opportunities through the Learn, Create, Share process. Our mission is “Empowering Young People in a Challenging World.”

Ancova Empowerment Project is an organization designed to help young people from challenging backgrounds to have positive and constructive experiences while gaining life skills as they learn how to overcome obstacles to their success. By working with accomplished professional artists on projects such as play writing, films, musical recordings, and live performances, AEP students gain interpersonal and technical skills that boost their self-esteem and empower them to succeed. AEP works with girls and boys ages 11-19 who have experienced difficulties socially, behaviorally, legally, and/or economically. We work with youth who are challenged with learning disabilities and/or psychiatric disorders such autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, depression, anxiety, and/or poor self-esteem. Many are victims of trauma.

The objective of this 16-20 week program is to expose at-risk young people to the artistic process, to increase their individual development, and to bridge the individual development to family and community by sharing a completed project. The students are mentored throughout to ensure they are able to successfully complete each step of the process. Understanding student abilities and aptitudes as well as keeping realistic expectations along the way are paramount for program success.

The Gala is the culmination of this session of students’ work. They wrote the script, directed, and shot the short movie that will be premiered on Sunday afternoon.