SCOTTSBLUFF ― Registration is now open for the annual Air Link Education Conference, which will be held Oct. 19 at the Regional West Education Center. The conference is provided free of charge to regional emergency medical services providers, health care providers and first responders.

The conference will cover a variety of topics, including a burn management case review, discussion of real patient encounters, Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support, training with the Simulation in Motion-Nebraska (SIM-NE) vehicle and more.

The Air Link Education Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Regional West Education Center, on the upper level of the hospital’s main lobby at 4021 Ave. B in Scottsbluff. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Register online by Oct. 4 at rwhs.org/air-link-ems-conference. Regional West employees may register through Relias. The course number 812682.

EMS continuing education hours will be offered, in part, through a grant from the Nebraska Emergency Medical Services Program (NEMSP). Regional West Health Services is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Midwest Multistate Division, an accredited approved by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. The number of continuing nurse education hours to be provided is pending review.

For more information, call Trish Garner, Air Link flight nurse, at 308-430-1440.