SCOTTSBLUFF — The public is invited to a free musical sing-along of Christmas carols at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. “The Community Big Sing” is an annual celebration at Christmas.
Featuring local musicians with a short program of solos and small groups, the event centers around congregational carol singing and ends with Handel’s “Hallelujah” Chorus. Presenting musical selections this concerts: John Simmons, Deanna Goranson, Martha Rawlings, Anna Harveson, Javier Jimenez, Stan Haemmelmann, Barb Becker, Tami Lippstreu, Brad Ronne, and First Presbyterian Chancel Choir with Aaron, John, and Matthew Rawlings.
