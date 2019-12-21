The Annual Holiday Play takes the stage Sunday in Hemingford and Monday in Alliance. There are over 70 young people and adults involved in putting on this year’s production: “Christmas in the Land of Oz” and “A True Family Christmas.”

Play organizers were awarded a grant of $1,700 by the Nebraska Arts Council.

Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise said, “The Hemingford Holiday Play contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Box Butte County. We commend the work being done by organizations such as The Hemingford Holiday Play because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

This grant will support efforts to produce engaging and entertaining theater while giving youth opportunities to develop life skills through stage skills while fostering a love of the arts in the rural community.

The play will be held Dec. 22nd in Hemingford at the Multipurpose Hall on the Box Butte County Fair Grounds or Monday, Dec, 23rd in Alliance at the Performing Arts Center at Alliance High School. The performances begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, Alliance Chamber of Commerce, Box Butte Development Corporation. The cost is $10, adults; $5, students/youth. Tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, contact Tabi Bryner with questions about the event 308-760-1120.