The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will host a Christmas party for young children on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The party will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

The theme of this year’s event is “Fa-La-La-La-Llama Holiday Pajama Party.” The evening will be filled with fun events for the entire family according to Children’s Librarian, Deb Carlson. Carlson said, “We started this tradition in 2013 and we’re thrilled to continue it.”

The evening will include a storytime featuring the book, Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney, a Christmas stocking craft, cookies and milk and a visit from Santa! Carlson noted that kids are invited to wear pajamas to the party and there will also be a surprise gift for every child in attendance.

Originally, Christmas parties were held at the library but have since been moved to the Hampton Inn which offers more space and makes for a better flow between stations.

The library does not hold regular weekly storytimes in December, but they will resume on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Sponsors for the party include: Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club, the Hampton Inn & Suites, Friends of the Library and the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Foundation.

For more information on the Christmas party or storytimes, contact the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library at 308-630-6250 or like them on Facebook.