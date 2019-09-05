Applications are now being accepted for Nebraska Tourism’s 2020 Passport program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. Past stops have included museums, restaurants, outdoor adventures, retail stores, etc.

Not only does the Nebraska Passport program benefit travelers through helping them create life-long memories, the program greatly benefits the 70 chosen Passport stops through increased traffic, sales and awareness.

Some of the requirements for Nebraska Passport stops are:

— Offer an exceptional, unique visitor experience.

— Be open regular, reasonable, consistent hours (including at least one weekend day) during the Nebraska Passport season (May 1 to September 30).

— Keep the same hours of operation throughout the Passport season.

— Display excellent customer service.

— Be a good tourism ambassador for your region. Talk to travelers about other tourism destinations, restaurants, retail stores, etc. in your area that they may be interested in visiting.

To complete the 2020 Passport online application go to http://nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/application/. Other information about Passport stop requirements, how the program benefits Passport stops, and details about the application process can be found throughout the website.

The application deadline is Dec. 31. There is no fee to participate. Questions about participating in the program can be directed to info@nebraskapassport.com.