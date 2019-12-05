LINCOLN — Applications are being accepted for Nebraska Tourism’s 2020 Passport program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. Past stops have included museums, restaurants, outdoor adventures, retail stores, etc.

Not only does the Nebraska Passport program benefit travelers through helping them create life-long memories, the program greatly benefits the 70 chosen Passport stops through increased traffic, sales and awareness.

To complete the 2020 Passport online application go to http://nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/application/. Other information about Passport stop requirements, how the program benefits Passport stops, and details about the application process can be found throughout the website.

Some of the requirements for Nebraska Passport stops are: Offer an exceptional visitor experience; Be open regular, (including at least one weekend day) during the Nebraska Passport season (May 1 to Sept. 30) etc.

The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2019. There is no fee to participate. Questions about participating in the program can be directed to info@nebraskapassport.com.