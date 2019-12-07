SCOTTSBLUFF — For many, the Christmas season can be tinged with sadness and a sense of loss. In support of those who experience heavy feelings during this time of year, area churches will host an ecumenical Blue Christmas Service that gives participants the opportunity to name and recognize that sadness. Many find it a real blessing to formally acknowledge this part of our human experience.

This year, the annual Blue Christmas Service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church of Scottsbluff on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

The service will be in partnership with St. Francis Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff, First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Calvary Lutheran Church, and Holy Apostles Episcopal of Mitchell.

All people from all faith traditions are welcome and encouraged to join us for this service.

St. Francis Episcopal Church is located at 14 E. 20th St., Scottsbluff.

For more information, call 308-632-4626.