Due to predicted weather conditions, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 15.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Persons living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly.

Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

· South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

· Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

· Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

· Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street

· 5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

· 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26

· 27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue

· 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue

· East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue

· West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

· Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

· 10th Street from J Street to U Street

· 10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the

· North Platte River bridge

· M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to the

· Highway 71 bypass

· 21st Avenue from M Street/Old Oregon Trail north to the North

· Platte River bridge

· Lockwood Road from M Street/Old Oregon Trail south to the

· Highway 71 bypass

· Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

· Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

· U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

· U Street from 7th Street east to 21st Avenue

· S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street

· 7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

· Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· 10th Street from K Street to S Street

· M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN

· Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road

· Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

The local police departments will be assisting the street departments if vehicles are not removed from the designated snow routes.

VILLAGE OF MORRILL

The Chairman of the Morrill Board of Trustee’s has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Removing vehicles from the streets helps with the snow removal.

Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. With the threat of a snowstorm remember the emergency snow routes and remove your vehicles from the streets so we can remove snow. Reminder, you are not allowed to shovel snow from your sidewalks or driveway into any streets. Thank you for your cooperation.

Emergency snow routes include:

· Nebraska Highway 26 within the corporate limits of the Village

· Center Avenue from Railroad Street to Charles Street

· Charles Street from Center Avenue to Jefferson Avenue

· Madison Avenue from Charles Avenue to Hamilton Street

· Hamilton Street from Center Avenue to Madison Avenue

· Jirdon Avenue from Hamilton Street to McKinley Street

· Hamilton Street from Jirdon Avenue to Walsh Avenue

· County Road from Nebraska Highway 26 to Charles Street

· Jirdon Avenue from Nebraska Highway 26 to McKinley Street

· Howard Avenue from Nebraska Highway 26 to Hamilton Street

· Hamilton Street from Howard Avenue to County Road

· McKinley Street from Jefferson Avenue to Jirdon Avenue

· Charles Street from Jefferson Avenue to Center Avenue

We are also asking all side streets to have your vehicles moved, if possible, so we can remove as much snow as possible. If you have an emergency please contact 911 or to report outages after Village business hours call the Communication Center at 308-436-6666.