Nebraska born composer & guitarist Alexios Anest brings an all star cast of virtuosos to the stage in this debut performance of his symphonic rock production Nov. 24. Featuring live orchestral musicians and a full on rock band, Anest’s music is an epic combination of classical style melodies with Led Zeppelin style guitar riffing. Fans of classical music, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and classic rock will not want to miss this show.

This will be the first live performance of Anest’s works with a full band. The concept began solely as a recording project with Anest’s programming and performing all of the instruments in his studio where there were no limitations to how ambitious the music could be. The desire to marry his love of intricate classical music with the passion and energy of rock & roll naturally led him to the symphonic rock style.

Anest performs with his orchestra at the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Sunday, 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.midwesttheater.com or in person at the Midwest Theater box office.