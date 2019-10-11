LINCOLN, Neb. — Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

Stocking schedules can change on short notice for a variety of reasons. The following is a tentative stocking schedule for lakes in the Panhandle, including quantities:

Week of Oct. 29 – Bridgeport SRA middle lake – 2,000

The following rainbow trout stockings took place in September and early October: South Morrill Pond – 400; North Morrill Pond – 1,350; Middle Morrill Pond – 450; Laing Lake, Alliance – 1,500; Bridgeport SRA northwest lake – 1,400

Cutthroat throat were stocked in September at the following: White River, Fort Robinson SP – 1,000; Alliance golf course pond – 400; Bridgeport SRA middle lake – 2,400; Chadron State Park Pond – 450; Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson State Park – 1,130; Middle Fork Soldier Creek, Sioux County – 350; Wood Reserve Ponds, Sioux County – 600

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.