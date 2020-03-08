SCOTTSBLUFF - Students from across the Panhandle will convene in Scottsbluff Tuesday, March 10 to share science projects ranging from “Glowing Gas, Color Physiology, Apple Acidity, and Do Dogs React to Music?” at the fifth annual Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center (NP- AHEC) and Nebraska Junior Academy of Science (NJAS) Combined Regional Science Fair.

Students will be judged on items including: Scientific Method, communication skills and personal growth by a panel of judges. Participants are competing to earn a trip to Lincoln in April for the State NJAS competition.

This event is sponsored by Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures- Search today for healthier tomorrows, ESU #13, Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center, C. A. Story Foundation, City of Gering-Keno Funds, Gering Kiwanis, Scottsbluff Wal-Mart, Scottsbluff Subway, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.