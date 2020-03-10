ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library invites teens, grades 6 – 12 to upcycle an old painting into original art utilizing a salvaged piece of art and materials provided by the Library on Thursday, March 19 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room A. Each participant will choose a painting purchased from a thrift store as a base. They can then use the materials provided to create their own upcycled masterpiece. Supplies will include lace, ribbon, yarn, paper, buttons, fabric scraps, beads, etc. All tools needed will be supplied as well.

All original art has been salvaged from thrift stores and is a great way to give such pieces a new life rather than throwing them away, explained the Children and Youth Services Librarian Elaine Bleisch. The workshop is free but teens are asked to register in advance as space is limited.

For more information, please contact Elaine Bleisch, Children and Youth Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.