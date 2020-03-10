ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library invites teens, grades 6 – 12 to upcycle an old painting into original art utilizing a salvaged piece of art and materials provided by the Library on Thursday, March 19 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room A. Each participant will choose a painting purchased from a thrift store as a base. They can then use the materials provided to create their own upcycled masterpiece. Supplies will include lace, ribbon, yarn, paper, buttons, fabric scraps, beads, etc. All tools needed will be supplied as well.
All original art has been salvaged from thrift stores and is a great way to give such pieces a new life rather than throwing them away, explained the Children and Youth Services Librarian Elaine Bleisch. The workshop is free but teens are asked to register in advance as space is limited.
For more information, please contact Elaine Bleisch, Children and Youth Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.