BAYARD - The Baylee and Banks Englebert Auction and Fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Club in Bayard.
The doors open at 1 p.m. to bid on silent auction. A soup supper begins at 3 p.m. with DJ Drifter providing the music. There will also be a live auction. The silent auction ends at 7:30 p.m.
The fundraiser is in support of the family of Chance Englebert, who has been missing from the Scottsbluff-Gering area since early July.
