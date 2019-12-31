Members of the Wildcat Audubon Society conducted the annual Scottsbluff Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 18.

The Christmas Bird Count has been done annually since 1900 across the Western Hemisphere between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. Each count is done within a 15-mile diameter circle and observers count each individual bird seen within that circle.

The 2019 Scottsbluff CBC found a total of 49 species. In addition, 3 species were seen during count week, which is the 3 days before and 3 days after the actual count day.

The three species seen during count week were Ring-billed Gull, Sharp-shinned Hawk, and Yellow-bellied Sapsucker. Other species seen include Cackling Goose, 110; Canada Goose, 10146; Northern Shoveler, 40; Gadwall, 7; American Wigeon, 49; Mallard, 1,354; Northern Pintail, 13; Ring-necked Duck, 31; Common Goldeneye, 47; Hooded Merganser, 1; Ring-necked Pheasant 1; Wild Turkey, 18; Rock Pigeon, 139; Eurasian Collared-Dove, 139; American Coot, 1; Killdeer, 2; Northern Harrier, 3; Cooper’s Hawk, 1; Bald Eagle, 3; Red-tailed Hawk, 12; Rough-legged Hawk, 1; Great Horned Owl, 2; Belted Kingfisher, 3; Downy Woodpecker, 3; Northern Flicker, 14; Northern Flicker (Yellow-shafted), 2; Northern Flicker (Orange-shafted), 2; American Kestrel, 12; Prairie Falcon, 1; Northern Shrike, 1; Blue Jay, 15; Black-billed Magpie, 12; Black-capped Chickadee 5; Horned Lark, 23; Red-breasted Nuthatch, 8; Pygmy Nuthatch, 3; Marsh Wren 1; European Starling, 422; Townsend’s Solitaire 4; American Robin 110; House Sparrow 219; House Finch 53; Pine Siskin, 67; American Goldfinch 30; American Tree Sparrow, 1; Dark-eyed Junco, 28; Dark-eyed Junco (Slate-colored), 69; Dark-eyed Junco (Oregon), 38; Dark-eyed Junco (Pink-sided), 5; White-crowned Sparrow, 57; Song Sparrow, 3; Meadowlark species, 1; Red-winged Blackbird, 81; and Northern Cardinal, 1.