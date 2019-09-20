SCOTTSBLUFF - Wildcat Audubon Society will meet on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Platte Valley Companies Community Center, 1106 Platte Valley Drive, Scottsbluff.
The location is just southwest of Platte Valley’s main bank.
The program will be “Caribbean Cruise - Birding at the Ports.” Kathy DeLara will have a presentation about her birding adventures in Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Grand Cayman and Cozumel with the Carefree Birding Company.
Refreshments will be served after the program. This program is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Alice Kenitz at 308-436-2959 or Tim Lane at 308-586-1277.
