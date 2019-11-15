SCOTTSBLUFF – Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in conjunction with the City of Scottsbluff would like to advise the public that the Avenue I railroad crossing will be closed Saturday, Nov. 16.
The closure will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repair work. This closure is expected to last one day only. Detours will be in place to guide the public around the construction area and are urged to use extreme caution in and around this area during this repair work.
