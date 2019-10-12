SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Library System, representing and servicing 21 counties, will be sponsoring an author visit from the award-winning children and young adult author, Ben Mikaelsen. Mikaelsen will be sharing his life stories on Oct 14 -18 at eight school locations and three free public performances for the general public.

The free general public performances will take place on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Chadron State College Ballroom in Chadron at 2 p.m.

Prairie View Elementary School Library in Ogallala at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. and in Scottsbluff at the Scottsbluff High School Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 17.

All 4th and 5th grade students have been invited to attend Mikaelsen’s presentation at a host school location. Participating school districts are providing transportation for their students to central locations for these presentations in Alliance, Chadron, Bridgeport, Sidney, Ogallala, Imperial, Scottsbluff, and Mitchell. Mikaelsen aims to inspire fourth and fifth graders to read, write and be kind to others during his visit to Western Nebraska.

Ben Mikaelsen, is winner of the International Reading Association Award and the Western Writer’s Golden Spur Award. His novels have been nominated and have won many state Reader’s Choice awards including Nebraska’s Golden Sower Award. These novels include Rescue Josh McGuire, Sparrow Hawk Red, Stranded, Countdown, Petey, Touching Spirit Bear, Red Midnight, Tree Girl, and Jungle of Bones. His novels Rescue Josh McGuire, Petey, and Touching Spirit Bear have been optioned for screen use. Ben’s articles and photos appear in numerous magazines around the world, and he was featured on national TV with Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures and in Boy’s Life magazine. Most recently, Ben was recognized in People’s Magazine and on Anderson Cooper’s 360 AC Show on TV for the impact his novels have had dealing with “Bullying”.