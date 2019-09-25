TORRINGTON — Hearts of Glass, JenTen Productions’ award-winning new documentary, will be coming to Torrington as part of a seven-stop screening and discussion tour.

The tour will visit Sept. 26, 6 to 9 p.m., at Eastern Wyoming College.

Hearts of Glass follows the tumultuous first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest of Jackson Hole, a social impact business with a dual mission: growing produce year-round in a challenging mountain environment and providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities.

“For me, Hearts of Glass represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share a story of possibilities unfolding in my own backyard,” said Jennifer Tennican, the film’s director and producer. “Prepare to be transported. This is as close to being part of a high-tech agricultural startup and social experiment as many of us will ever get. It will challenge your perceptions about abilities, the benefits of meaningful employment and the power of inclusion.”

Hearts of Glass reveals the highs and lows of an innovative startup. It also offers an intimate look into the professional and personal lives of an often overlooked population in our communities. The film is as much about sustainable food production as it is about social entrepreneurship, disability advocacy and community inclusion.

“These thematic intersections are an opportunity to create new communities and connections,” Tennican said. “I want viewers to be swept up by the momentum and, at times, the chaos of this startup; I want viewers to appreciate the nuances of each character’s personality; and, I want viewers to be inspired by how one Wyoming community is dealing with pressing social and environmental issues.”

The tour is being supported in part by a grant from ThinkWY|Wyoming Humanities