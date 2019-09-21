TORRINGTON – Construction at Banner Torrington Community Hospital and Banner Health Clinic will impact how patients access the buildings and where they park.

Last month the hospital announced its construction project that will:

• Renovate two operating rooms allowing for the latest technology and equipment

• Renovate and improve the area used for sterilizing surgical equipment and preparing surgical supplies

• Create a new entry to the hospital on the north side of the building, which will improve access to the facility from the parking area

• Add shelled space for future growth.

Beginning Sept. 23, the north entrance to Banner Torrington Community Hospital, 2000 Campbell Dr., will be closed. Visitors should enter through the south (MAIN) entrance or the emergency room. Parking will be available in the south lot as well. The physical therapy and rehabilitation clinic and parking will be accessed from Albany Avenue, entering from the rear of the rehab building.

Across the street to the north, Banner Health Clinic, 625 Albany Ave., will also go through renovations starting late October. The clinic will receive a new entry, floors and remodeled registration and reception area. Improvements will also be made to the building’s exterior and the parking lot.

Visitors can enter the clinic through the west doors and park in the west lot or on the street. Clinic construction will take 6-8 weeks and should be completed before the new year.