ALLIANCE — The last event of the Alliance Arts Council’s 2019-2020 season will be a fun performance by the regional barbershop chorus, “The Sugar Valley Singers.”

They will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the AHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 Adult, $9 for seniors and $5 for students. Advance tickets can be purchased at Carnegie Arts Center and Redman’s Shoes. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Sugar Valley Singers barbershop chorus, no longer just a “men’s” chorus, has been active in this area since 1975. They are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society which is a worldwide organization of persons who sing barbershop. The Sugar Valley Singers has 18 members and are a part of the Rocky Mountain District of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Members of the chorus compete in competitions every summer and bring musical performance to various events throughout the year. The concert is co-presented by Harris Sales, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, Gregory’s Insurance, Western Nebraska Real Estate and First National Bank.