Scottsbluff — The 12th annual fundraiser for West Nebraska Arts Center, “Art in the Courtyard," will be Sunday, Sept. 15, at Barn Anew Bed and Breakfast.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have a variety of artists showing and selling their work. The event will feature art demonstrations throughout the day. Local and regional artists are invited to call Barn Anew or WNAC to sign up for a booth and late comers are welcome.

Booth fees are a minimum $25 donation and all proceeds will benefit WNAC. Entry is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged. Visitors will enjoy live music, cider tasting, pumpkin painting, photo booth, horse rides and a community raffle of original artwork and prints.

Pumpkins were generously donated by Billy Estes of BEFarms in Bayard. The public is invited once again to help create a community canvas. Brushes and paint will be provided to work on this masterpiece. It will be shown at the North Platte Valley Artist Guild Show Nov. 7 through Dec. 1.

Proceeds from this event will go to West Nebraska Arts Center's building improvement fund.

“We are always thankful for your donations. Your generous support keeps us healthy. Thank you for always supporting our fundraisers so we can have community events that encourage fellowship and the arts. It is a wonderful

incentive to my duties,” Executive Director Michele Denton said.