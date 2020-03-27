ALLIANCE - At the moment, health care workers at BBGH have the gear they need to protect themselves during this pandemic. However, the global demand for PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies does not look to be slowing down and is putting major stress on manufacturers, leaving some hospitals without the supplies they need to protect their workers on the frontline.

In an effort to prevent a shortage of supplies, BBGH is asking the community for help. The supplies listed below are items the hospital would like to receive: N95 masks, Bleach wipes, Sani wipes, Goggles, Face shields, Lysol spray, Travel size hand sanitizer containers (unused/new).

Please direct all donations to the Alliance Chamber of Commerce between 1- 3 p.m. Monday- Friday. BBGH is asking for new, in-box, or unopened/unused supplies to keep germs to a minimum. Please do not bring items directly to the hospital, drop them off at the Chamber and record the time and date.

Every donation adds a sense of security and safety for both staff and patients. Thank you in advance for helping keep our community well.