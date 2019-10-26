BAYARD — BE Farm has invited the public to come for some pumpkin smashing fun to benefit the local backpack (Cat Pack/Scottsbluff, Pup Pack/Gering, Backpacks/Bayard, TigerPacks/Mitchell, Backpack/Morrill) programs.

For a donation of one non-perishable food item or $1, you can smash pumpkins in the farm’s smashing area. The Smasher will be able to select which local programs they would like to support, by placing their item in the appropriate collection box.

BE Farm will also be donating $5 from each of wagon load that is sold, to the selected backpack program. Wagon loads are $40-Green $50-Red $65- Yellow for as many pumpkins and squash you fill the wagon with.

The Pumpkin Patch at BE farm will be open Saturday, Oct 26, 10 a.m. to dark.

Play in the “FARM Yard” and make memories will also be offered. Wristband prices: Free - Under 2; $5 - Ages 3-6; $10 - ages 7 & Up