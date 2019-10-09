ALLIANCE — Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2020 Best of the West competition to be Saturday, Nov. 16.

The competition will be held at 6 p.m. at the Alliance High School PAC.

Originally the Miss Alliance and Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen pageant, this year’s competition will once again combine with the Miss and Teen Chadron competition for one “mega” competition dubbed the Best of the West Competition. The titles awarded will include the Miss and Outstanding Teen Alliance, Chadron, Harvest Moon Festival, and Fur Trade Days titles.

The Miss and Outstanding Teen competitions are under the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which is held under the Miss America Organization. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America’s young women. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners of the Best of the West competition will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen next year.

The teen competition is open to all female Nebraska residents who are at least 13 years old (by May 1, 2020) and no older than 17 and in 11th grade while the Miss competition is open to all female Nebraska residents who are at least 17 years old and in 12th grade and no older than 25 by Dec. 31, 2020.

One change the audience will notice is the absence of the swimsuit competition traditionally associated with the Miss competition. This year, candidates will be judged based on interview, talent, evening wear on-stage question with teens competing in physical fitness and miss in a separate social impact statement competition. There will also be a separate overall community service competition, audience choice award, and Miss Congeniality voting that do not count in the overall scoring. A silent auction will also take place during the competition.

The competition is also seeking girls ages preschool through fifth grade to participate in the Little Sister program. Little Sisters will be paired with the contestants for the competition and will dance on stage and escort their contestant during evening wear.

For more information, contact Riki Hunter at 308-430-4355 or Melinda Cullan at 303-710-5593 or miss.alliance.competition@gmail.com. Contestant and Little Sister deadline is Monday, Oct. 28.