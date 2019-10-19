ALLIANCE — In partnership with American Doorstop Project Productions, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invites its patrons and the public to a complimentary one-day only screening of Born To Rein, a new documentary film capturing Nebraska – in “never before seen” footage — while showcasing the impact and influence that three native-Nebraskans made in the national thoroughbred industry.
The showing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.
Born to Rein filmakers and co-producers Jody L. Lamp and Melody Dobson of American Doorstop Project Productions LLC will be on hand.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for the public to meet the filmakers and producers before. Immediately after the screening a Q&A will be held.
The event is free to the public. Register in advance by stopping at the Knight Museum or by calling 308-762-2385. Seating is limited.
