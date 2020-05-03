ALLIANCE — Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) is monitoring the dynamic shifts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is thoughtfully re-introducing elective procedures and surgeries beginning May 4. The hospital’s commitment to safety protocols includes remaining vigilant when it comes to sanitation, screening, visitor restrictions, masking and further guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The initial focus will be on resuming elective outpatient surgeries, and limited specialty clinic appointments for those deferred or canceled during the initial COVID-19 response phase. All procedures will take place as clinically appropriate, adhering to guidelines established by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as state and local health officials.

The hospital’s visitation restriction remains in place as social distancing is still required. As visitation pertains to surgeries, the patient’s advocate will work with surgery staff to receive all paperwork and instruction associated with discharge after the procedure.

Surveillance of patients and employees continues, including wearing a mask while in the hospital. Multiple COVID-19 screenings should be expected as patients work their way through the health system from the history and physical intake, the pre-operative appointment, to reminder calls. Screening is important to determine the health of the patient and hospital employees prior to surgery. It is important to stay abreast of all symptoms.

The hospital has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for patients, visitors, clinicians, caregivers and staff. BBGH has implemented science-based and thoughtful procedures to help maintain appropriate PPE for all who enter the hospital and hospital owned clinics.

Greater Nebraska Medical and Surgical Services (GNMSS) in Alliance is open to answer your questions about COVID-19 and available for your healthcare needs. Both face to face and telehealth visits are offered. Call the clinic at 308-762- 7244 to schedule an appointment.

The current Directed Health Measure that includes Box Butte County is in effect until May 11. Both GNMSS-Hemingford and GNMSS-Hyannis plan to open Wednesday, May 13, continuing measures directed by Panhandle Public Health District.