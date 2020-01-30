ALLIANCE — Firewood harvest is usually prohibited at Box Butte Wildlife Management Area, but people with authorization will be allowed to collect it Feb. 1-March 10.

Non-commercial firewood users who receive permission from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission may cut any fallen dead timber in specific areas during the six-week period. Those with the authorization form will receive a map of areas open for harvest and vehicle access, and will be urged to use safe practices while cutting.

Allowing people to collect firewood not only aids in land management of targeted areas the property, but also provides an opportunity for members of the public to fuel their fireplaces.

The free authorization form may be obtained by contacting Hunter Baillie, Game and Parks district wildlife manager, or Justin Powell, wildlife biologist, at 308-763-2940, or by stopping by the Game and Parks Commission’s northwest district office at 299 Husker Road in Alliance.