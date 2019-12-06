MITCHELL — The Scotts Bluff County bridge project on Sunflower Oil Road began Dec. 4. Traffic detours are at Nebraska State Highway 26, Highway 71, Scotts Bluff County Cook Oil Road and Experiment Farm Road. The roadway is marked at Nebraska State Highway 26 and the roadway will be completely closed 1.75 miles north of Nebraska State Highway 26. Project completion date is to be no later than April 15, 2020.
