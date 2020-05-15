LINCOLN — As we approach the Memorial Day Holiday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) is partnering with state and local law enforcement to promote the importance of buckling up. Just as COVID-19 has taught us the importance of proactively protecting yourself by wearing a mask, buckling up is as important in reducing motor vehicle injuries and fatalities.

“As our state resumes to normal business and transportation activities, it is important that we share this life-saving message with Nebraskans,” Mark Segerstrom, Administrator for the NDOT-HSO, SAID. “The Click It Or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement officers saving lives. Hundreds of law enforcement officers come together to help us enforce the message, make an impact and save a life.”

“Our officers see the effects of unbuckled driving every day, and it’s a tragic, preventable loss of life and cause of injury,” Scottsbluff Chief of Police Kevin Spencer said. “Whether you’re traveling across the state or down the street, you must wear your seat belt.”

During the 2019 Click It Or Ticket campaign, 936 Nebraska law enforcement officers issued citations for 310 seat belt and 40 child passenger restraint offenses. Nebraska averages one road fatality every day and a half. Of the 175 fatalities in 2018, 66% were unbuckled. Safety belts, when used, reduce the risk of fatal injury to front-seat passenger car occupants by 45% and light truck occupants by 60%.

Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing anyone can do to prevent injury or death in a vehicle crash. The Click It or Ticket campaign combines powerful messages about seat belt safety with increased patrolling for all unbuckled motorists.