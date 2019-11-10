Alliance, NE – Western history author and lecturer Jeff Barnes brings the life and legend of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody in Nebraska to the Alliance Public Library for a presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The presentation will be held at 7 p.m. The presentation is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Alliance Public Library Foundation as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speaker Bureau.

senator, colonel, and showman while on his way to becoming the most famous person in the world. “No one personified the West – nor personified America in Europe – like Buffalo Bill Cody,” said Barnes, author of “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill”. “He spent an incredible quarter-century in Nebraska, transforming himself from a somewhat-obscure scout to the world’s first superstar. He did that all from Nebraska, which is truly a story in itself.”

For more inforation, contact Cynthia Horn, outreach and adult services librarian at 762-1387.