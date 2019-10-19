GERING - Two businesses under the Holliday Family of Companies are helping with a fundraiser for Catpack and Pup Packs weekend food program for students.
Two business under the Holliday Family of Companies (POSE: Talking Pictures APP & SuzyQ - Local Coupon Pinning Board App) are organizing a Gofundme for the Cat & Pup Pack weekend food program for students.
Please help. Cat & Pup Packs currently only has enough money to last until roughly Christmas of this year to keep filling weekend lunches for students in need. One hundred percent of donations go to buying food for kids in our community.
Scottsbluff is sending 155 bags/week and Gering is sending 70/week. The GoFundMe is located at: https://www.gf.me/u/vz2dt5.
