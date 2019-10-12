GERING — Calvary Memorial Church will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. All of the blood donated will go to the West Nebraska Blood Bank, which provides blood for all of the patients and hospitals in the Panhandle.
In Case You Missed It
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Scottsbluff man displaced as a result of early morning house fire
-
ASK A COP:Why do installers apply tints that are too dark according to law?
-
Scottsbluff High School sophomore Jamie Rose Chen gets perfect ACT score
-
20-year-old Scottsbluff man killed in Dawes County crash
-
Wisconsin woman gets prison time for having girl perform sex acts for money in Nebraska, Iowa
promotion
promotion
promotion
promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.