Community Action Health Center access to services has changed due to the necessity for safety precautions for patients and staff due to COVID-19. Staff continue to review processes to maintain the safety of its patients, clients and staff.

The medical clinic is open. Staff request that people call to schedule an appointment. All people will be screened at the entrance to see if they have a fever, have had a cough, or traveled out of the area. Currently, staff is limiting the people coming to appointments to the patient and one additional person, if needed. There will be no visitors.

At this time, the Gering Dental Clinic is currently only seeing patients with emergent needs based on availability. Call the dental office for more information: 308-632-2279. A voicemail can be left if no one answers.

The Behavioral Health Clinic has several programs, all programs are open and accepting new and ongoing patients. Please call 308-633-5766. Staff request that new patients call to schedule an appointment. All patients complete a COVID-19 paper screener and temperature check upon arrival. Currently, staff is limiting the people coming to appointments to the patient and one additional person, if needed. There will be no visitors.

The medication management, psychiatry, and medication assisted treatment programs will contact current and new patients with updates associated with your appointments, with some individuals seen via telehealth and some in the behavioral health clinic. Substance use and mental health services are contacting patients to move to telehealth-based appointments.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) continues to have distribution and delivery to its participants, while being careful of social distancing practices. Call 308-635-3089 if you have questions.

The Western Nebraska Child Development Center is closed due WNCC classes being online. Additionally, Foster Grandparents are staying home due to the closure of schools and childcare centers.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will begin doing appointments and certifications over the phone.

The administration building is closed to visitors at this time. People needing emergency assistance through our Family Stabilization program can call 308-635-3089 to talk to a family stabilization worker or to make an appointment.