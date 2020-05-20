GERING - Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska is sponsoring its second Drive-Thru Food Pantry on Friday, May 22 from 8:30-10 a.m. The event is at the CAPWN commodities warehouse at 940 Crescent Drive in Gering.

The event is a drive-thru style food pantry. Please remain in your vehicle and volunteers will load your food. They will be asking for your name, address, phone number and number of persons in the household.