Community Health Center (Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska) will host a retirement reception Thursday for outgoing Clinic Operations Director Jeff Tracy.
Tracy will be retiring after 14 years with the agency, overseeing the health center.
A reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 4 to 6 p.m. in the HRFC room, which is located in the health center building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.