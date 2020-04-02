ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance has announced that Carhenge will remain open to the public and visitors are allowed to walk around the monument.
Please practice social distancing guidelines for yourself and others’ safety. The Pit Stop Gift Shop will be closed until further notice and future plans will be reassessed in the coming weeks. Please call the Knight Museum at 308-762-2384 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.