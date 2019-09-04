“The Evolution Of Native Art” which will be exhibiting Aug. 13 through Sept. 21 at the Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance.

The exhibit is on loan from the heritage center at the Red Cloud Indian School. The exhibit celebrates over 50 years of The Red Cloud Indian Art Show.

In a press release, Gallery Director at the Heritage Center, Ashley Pourier said: “Native American art cannot be defined by one aesthetic, medium, or tradition. It is constantly evolving, reflecting the diverse cultures and experiences of Native artists themselves. Over the last Held on the Pine Ridge Reservation in western South Dakota, the Red Cloud Indian Art Show is the largest and longest-running Native art exhibition of its kind—and one of only a few held in an indigenous community. Hundreds of prominent artists from tribal nations across North America have shared their work through the Red Cloud show, in categories ranging from painting and photography to beadwork and quillwork. But what sets the show apart is its inclusion of new and emerging Native artists who explore new mediums and perspectives. Their work continues to drive the evolution of Native art and redefine its boundaries for the next generation.