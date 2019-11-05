The Carpenter Center is excited to announce expansion of its current meal program in order to provide affordable, accessible, and nutritious meals.

Beginning Nov. 12, the Community Meal Program at the Carpenter Center will expand to serving meals onsite five days a week, with take home meals available for weekend consumption. The Community Meal Program, featuring cook Becky Reisig-Tower, is open to the general public for dine-in and carry out service. Low cost, homemade meals will now be available Monday through Friday. The cost is $5 to dine-in at the Center, or $6 for to-go meals.

Reservations for meals must be made no later than 9 a.m. the day prior. Weekend carry out meals have to be reserved by no later than 9 a.m. on the Thursday before the weekend, and will be picked up on Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Carpenter Center is also an approved meal site for the Social Services for Aged and Disabled Adults (SSAD) program.

If you are age 60 or older, blind and/or disabled, you may qualify for services. In order to be eligible for services through SSAD, an individual or married couple must meet certain qualifications, including resource and income tests. To apply for congregate meals and other services, please call 1-800-383-4278 or go online to www.accessnebraska.ne.gov.

To reserve your meal or for more information on Carpenter Center programs, call 635-8422.