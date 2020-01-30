CCS announces Batter Just Wing it winners

Community Christian School held their second annual Batter Just Wing It competition at the Monument Mall Sunday, Jan. 26. There were 24 entries of desserts and wings. The first place wing winner went to Flying Fish-Sous Vide/Fried Wings (Rich Jackson) and second place went to Hawaiian Wing (Trevor & Aubrey Kamerzell). The dessert winner for her Peanut Butter Cup (Kathy Herron) and second for his A Chocolate Lover’s Delight (Caleb Vooge).