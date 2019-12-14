Midwest Theater is thrilled to welcome An Irish Christmas to Scottsbluff for a one-day only event with two shows on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season.

An Irish Christmas, features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by Riverdance Principal Dancer Caterina Coyne, World Champion Tyler Schwartz and Connor Reider (Principal dancer Celtic Wing, St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, The Chieftains), as well as members of the Kerry Dance Troupe, The Kerry Voice Squad and the Kerry Traditional Orchestra in a memorable night that sparkles with the charm and magic that only this festive time of year can bring. Celebrate the great tradition of butter making, chase the wren on St. Stephen’s Day, draw down the half door for spectacular dance, enjoy superb music-making and singing of Christmas carols in an unforgettable Irish night! Songs spinning out of the mists and into the familiar Silent Night, Twelve Days of Christmas and Carol of the Bells, and superb music from members of the Kerry Traditional Orchestra is just the beginning of this great Irish night.

Tickets to see An Irish Christmas are priced at $44, $42 and $40. Tickets are available for purchase at www.midwesttheater.com or by calling 308-632-4311.