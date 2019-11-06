SCOTTSBLUFF —Century Business Products announced that the company has acquired Western Plains Business Solutions office equipment division of Scottsbluff.

Western Plains has been a staple in the Scottsbluff community for years providing office equipment and also operating the Kwik Print Copy

Center.

Due to health issues experienced by owner Gene Batt, it was time to look at slowing down, so after careful consideration the plan was to sell the copier division and keep the Kwik Print Center open at the current location.

Century has been a leading voice for business technology solutions since 1984. Over the past 35 years, their customer base has grown at a continued rate of 30% annually. Co-Owners Aaron Gerdes, Brett Gildemaster and Kevin Jergenson, contribute their continued success to quality equipment, award-winning service, hardworking employees, and a customer-first approach.

Besides traditional office equipment including printers, scanners, and multi-function devices, Century designs document management systems and provides network services.

The acquisition will allow Century to expand their service area from their offices already established in western South Dakota and Alliance to Scottsbluff. Century is excited to provide these additional services and products to new and current customers in the Scottsbluff area.